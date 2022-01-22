Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.52 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and approximately $531.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35,173.78 or 0.99975480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00030125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00425200 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 270,557 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

