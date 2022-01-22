Wrapped BNB Price Tops $365.00 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $365.00 or 0.01033265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $975.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,194,797 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

