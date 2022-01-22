Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.84). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $85.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

