X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $151,512.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

