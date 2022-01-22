X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 0%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) by 149.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

