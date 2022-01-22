Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $67,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

