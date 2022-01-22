Xend Finance Price Down 23.1% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $397,497.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.