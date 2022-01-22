Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.37. 697,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

