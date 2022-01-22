Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

