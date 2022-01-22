Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Achieves $346,564.76

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $346,564.76 and $11,915.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

