XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $28.98 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.60 or 0.06927445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.25 or 1.00043978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054847 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,798,601 coins and its circulating supply is 47,736,918,345 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

