YAM V3 (YAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.90 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $7.90 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,108,707 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,131 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

