Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.