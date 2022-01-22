yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 61.9% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $63,368.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis' total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins.

