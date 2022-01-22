yearn.finance II (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

