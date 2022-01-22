Yellow Road Price Hits $0.19 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $571,377.05 and $38,799.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

