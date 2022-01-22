YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0019 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. YENTEN has a market cap of $79,647.88 and approximately $37.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,202.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.44 or 0.06923987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00306747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.26 or 0.00835890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00069443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00432065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00255065 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

