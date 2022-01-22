Yield Guild Games Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.70 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $212.54 million and approximately $78.70 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00007419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,849,894 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

