Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $465,392.08

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $465,392.08 and $46,741.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.