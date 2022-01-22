YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,351.64

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,351.64 ($18.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($17.46). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.74), with a volume of 26,931 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.85) to GBX 1,300 ($17.74) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,500 ($20.47) to GBX 1,640 ($22.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 126.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,478.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,351.64.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.92) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($418.34).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

