Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $822.79

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.79 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 888 ($12.12). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.73), with a volume of 2,920 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £502.90 million and a P/E ratio of 573.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.94.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

