Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $95.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.31 million. Appian posted sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Appian by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Appian by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Appian by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

