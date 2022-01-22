Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million.
Shares of Arteris stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 63,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $27.57.
About Arteris
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
