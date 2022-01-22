Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $227.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

