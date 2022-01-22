Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.84. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $120.09. 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,896. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

