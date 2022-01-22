Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.33 Million

Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $357.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $427.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.36. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

