Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.27. Mattel reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 5,422,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

