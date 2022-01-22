Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 75,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,026. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

