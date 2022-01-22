Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 47,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Rallybio has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

