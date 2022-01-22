Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the period.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $55.39. 1,177,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,173. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

