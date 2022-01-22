Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

