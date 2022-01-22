Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.71. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.