Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.21 Million

Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $23.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.29 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.41 million to $48.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.91 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $257.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.