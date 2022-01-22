Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.