Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
