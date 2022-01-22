Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $9.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report earnings per share of $9.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $5.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $34.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.29 to $34.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $34.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 247,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,406. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $130.30 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.