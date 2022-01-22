Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,080. Seagen has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

