Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $659.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.40 million and the lowest is $649.98 million. Stericycle reported sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stericycle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stericycle by 19.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

