Zacks: Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

MTN stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

