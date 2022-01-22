Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.