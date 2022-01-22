Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $362.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.81 million to $377.75 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average of $220.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

