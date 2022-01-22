Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.14. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $19.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

