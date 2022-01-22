Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $326,360. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.65. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

