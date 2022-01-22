Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD.com stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,866. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.