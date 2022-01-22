Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Minim reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

MINM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 162,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,459. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

