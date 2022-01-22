Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post $605.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $606.80 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $521.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

