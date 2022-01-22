Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

