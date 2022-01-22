Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post $242.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $157.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

ZS stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.69. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

