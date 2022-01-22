Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.21 Million

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $23.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.41 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.91 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $257.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

