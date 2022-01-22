Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $50.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.45 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $217.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.33 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average of $482.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.