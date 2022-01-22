Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

CWK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.